Bacil Pharma Ltd Board Meeting

43.56
(-1.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Bacil Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202412 Nov 2024
Submission of Corrigendum to the Notice of EOGM dated 15/10/2024 submitted on 23/10/2024 as per attachment
Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2) Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve items mentioned in the notice of Board meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th October,2024 Approved the acquisition of 5527000 Equity shares of M/s. CNX Corporation Limited (CCL) subject to approval of members of the Company at ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting due to clerical mistake in list of allotee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202421 Sep 2024
BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve matters stated in intimation OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Approval Of Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Board Of Directors Report, Fixation Of Book Closure For AGM And Remote Evoting Facility, Appointment Of Scrutinizer Along With Routine Business.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
outcome of Board Meeting held on 31.08.2024
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
1. Considered & Approved Appointment of Ms. Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya (DIN: 10387729) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director in the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 28th August, 2024 for a first term of 5 (five) Years, i.e upto 27th August,2029 subject to members approval at its General Meeting. 2. Considered & Approved Appointment of Mr. Dinesh Chander Notiyal (DIN: 10289995) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director in the Company , not liable to retire by rotation, on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 28th August,2024 for a first term of 5 (five) Years, i.e upto 27th August,2029 subject to members approval at its General Meeting.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21 May 2024 Financial Results along with Auditors Report & Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Intimation for appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company. Intimation for appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. Approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. Approved Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nice months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

