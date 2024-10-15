Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Submission of Corrigendum to the Notice of EOGM dated 15/10/2024 submitted on 23/10/2024 as per attachment

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2) Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve items mentioned in the notice of Board meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th October,2024 Approved the acquisition of 5527000 Equity shares of M/s. CNX Corporation Limited (CCL) subject to approval of members of the Company at ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting due to clerical mistake in list of allotee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve matters stated in intimation OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Approval Of Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Board Of Directors Report, Fixation Of Book Closure For AGM And Remote Evoting Facility, Appointment Of Scrutinizer Along With Routine Business.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

outcome of Board Meeting held on 31.08.2024

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

1. Considered & Approved Appointment of Ms. Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya (DIN: 10387729) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director in the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 28th August, 2024 for a first term of 5 (five) Years, i.e upto 27th August,2029 subject to members approval at its General Meeting. 2. Considered & Approved Appointment of Mr. Dinesh Chander Notiyal (DIN: 10289995) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director in the Company , not liable to retire by rotation, on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 28th August,2024 for a first term of 5 (five) Years, i.e upto 27th August,2029 subject to members approval at its General Meeting.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21 May 2024 Financial Results along with Auditors Report & Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Intimation for appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company. Intimation for appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024