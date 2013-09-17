iifl-logo-icon 1
Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

0.07
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.38

0.38

0.37

0.22

Net Worth

19.83

19.83

19.82

19.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.91

19.91

19.9

19.78

Fixed Assets

6.6

6.6

6.66

6.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.63

13.29

13.24

13.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

75.22

75.26

69.54

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

12.64

12.64

12.64

12.64

Sundry Creditors

0

-74.57

-74.57

-69

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

-0.09

-0.11

Cash

0.68

0.02

0

0.01

Total Assets

19.91

19.91

19.9

19.78

