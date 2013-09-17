Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.38
0.38
0.37
0.22
Net Worth
19.83
19.83
19.82
19.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.91
19.91
19.9
19.78
Fixed Assets
6.6
6.6
6.66
6.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.63
13.29
13.24
13.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
75.22
75.26
69.54
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
12.64
12.64
12.64
12.64
Sundry Creditors
0
-74.57
-74.57
-69
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.09
-0.11
Cash
0.68
0.02
0
0.01
Total Assets
19.91
19.91
19.9
19.78
