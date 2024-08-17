Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.08
Prev. Close₹0.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹0.08
Day's Low₹0.06
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.38
0.38
0.37
0.22
Net Worth
19.83
19.83
19.82
19.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.45
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
-0.24
0
As % of sales
53.28
0
Employee costs
-0.12
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-138.58
EBIT growth
-34.55
Net profit growth
-34.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Pukhraj Bafna
Managing Director
Sidhraj Bafna
Director
Vinod Jain
Director
Uma Bafna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 9 Feb.90, Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports was promoted by Pukraj Bafna, Sidhraj Jain and Vinod Bafna.The company produces cotton yarn in the range of 20 to 80 counts. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance the cost of the project to set up an 18,240-spindle 100% EOU for cotton yarn manufacture.The products of the company are mainly for exports. The entire production has been tied up with Universal Textiles, Middlesex, UK, and Leader Weaving, Indonesia.
Read More
