Summary

Incorporated on 9 Feb.90, Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports was promoted by Pukraj Bafna, Sidhraj Jain and Vinod Bafna.The company produces cotton yarn in the range of 20 to 80 counts. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance the cost of the project to set up an 18,240-spindle 100% EOU for cotton yarn manufacture.The products of the company are mainly for exports. The entire production has been tied up with Universal Textiles, Middlesex, UK, and Leader Weaving, Indonesia.

