Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd Share Price

0.07
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.08

Prev. Close

0.07

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

0.08

Day's Low

0.06

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:24 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.66%

Non-Promoter- 94.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.38

0.38

0.37

0.22

Net Worth

19.83

19.83

19.82

19.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.45

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

-0.24

0

As % of sales

53.28

0

Employee costs

-0.12

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-138.58

EBIT growth

-34.55

Net profit growth

-34.19

No Record Found

Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Pukhraj Bafna

Managing Director

Sidhraj Bafna

Director

Vinod Jain

Director

Uma Bafna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 9 Feb.90, Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports was promoted by Pukraj Bafna, Sidhraj Jain and Vinod Bafna.The company produces cotton yarn in the range of 20 to 80 counts. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance the cost of the project to set up an 18,240-spindle 100% EOU for cotton yarn manufacture.The products of the company are mainly for exports. The entire production has been tied up with Universal Textiles, Middlesex, UK, and Leader Weaving, Indonesia.
