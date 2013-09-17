Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.45
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
-0.24
0
As % of sales
53.28
0
Employee costs
-0.12
0
As % of sales
26.62
0
Other costs
-0.07
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.01
0
Operating profit
0.01
-0.03
OPM
3.06
0
Depreciation
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0
0.06
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
-33.62
-33.99
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-34.19
NPM
1.54
0
