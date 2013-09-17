iifl-logo-icon 1
Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.07
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.45

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

-0.24

0

As % of sales

53.28

0

Employee costs

-0.12

0

As % of sales

26.62

0

Other costs

-0.07

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.01

0

Operating profit

0.01

-0.03

OPM

3.06

0

Depreciation

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

Other income

0

0.06

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

-33.62

-33.99

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-34.19

NPM

1.54

0

