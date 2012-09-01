iifl-logo-icon 1
Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Ltd Management Discussions

0.07
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2013

Management Discussions

1. Overall Review:

The overall performance during the financial year 2011-12 has been satisfactory.

2. Financial Review:

Total turnover for the year ended 31st March, 2012 was Rs. 45,25,000/-. This increase was mainly on account of improvement in manufacturing process and sales promotion drive. Better working capital management was also one of the emphasis on which proper weight age was laid upon.

3. Internal Control System and their adequacy:

Considering the size of the company, your company has adequate system of internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and protected from unauthorized use or deposition.

4. Business Environment:

The Performance of the company for the year under review was satisfactory.

5. Risk and Concern:

The building, plant and machinery, vehicle and stocks of the company are adequately insured.

6. Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this report on management Discussion and analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a different, to the Companys operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulation and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibilities in respect of forward looking statements which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information of event

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Place; Coimbatore For Bafna Spinning Mills & Exports Limited
Date: 01/09/2012 Mr. Sidhraj Bafna
(Managing Director)

