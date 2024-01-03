Bai-Kakaji Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.25
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
33.12
23.74
19.56
Net Worth
35.37
25.99
21.81
Minority Interest
Debt
40.71
45.59
46.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.12
0.06
0.33
Total Liabilities
77.2
71.64
69.11
Fixed Assets
46.43
37.31
37.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.3
0.27
Networking Capital
27.74
29.26
29.35
Inventories
23.05
18.5
15.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
19.28
21.35
15.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.44
9.38
9.3
Sundry Creditors
-7.62
-6.24
-3.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.41
-13.73
-6.58
Cash
2.75
4.77
1.78
Total Assets
77.21
71.64
69.12
