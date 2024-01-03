Bai-Kakaji Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,344.5
|52.32
|42,484.14
|193.29
|1.02
|2,393.87
|397.57
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,409.1
|67.32
|37,855.49
|149.9
|0.27
|1,416.1
|140.75
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,365.3
|87.18
|10,869.76
|41.03
|0.08
|235.61
|122.85
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,197.65
|81.94
|10,766.79
|32.71
|0.14
|532.8
|197.44
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
165.05
|23.41
|10,240.97
|119.2
|2.17
|858.74
|93.31
