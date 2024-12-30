iifl-logo-icon 1
Baron Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

1.05
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Baron Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.42

-9.09

-8.78

-8.75

Net Worth

-0.22

1.11

1.42

1.45

Minority Interest

Debt

1.1

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.87

1.11

1.42

1.45

Fixed Assets

0.93

0.93

0.93

0.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.68

0.68

0.68

0.68

Networking Capital

-0.74

-0.5

-0.2

-0.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.48

-0.21

-0.04

-0.03

Creditor Days

149.59

124

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-0.29

-0.16

-0.15

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

0.88

1.12

1.43

1.46

Baron Infotech : related Articles

No Record Found

