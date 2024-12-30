Baron Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.42
-9.09
-8.78
-8.75
Net Worth
-0.22
1.11
1.42
1.45
Minority Interest
Debt
1.1
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.87
1.11
1.42
1.45
Fixed Assets
0.93
0.93
0.93
0.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.68
0.68
0.68
0.68
Networking Capital
-0.74
-0.5
-0.2
-0.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.48
-0.21
-0.04
-0.03
Creditor Days
149.59
124
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.29
-0.16
-0.15
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
0.88
1.12
1.43
1.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.