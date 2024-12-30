iifl-logo-icon 1
Baron Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.05
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.09

0.08

0.05

0.04

yoy growth (%)

10.53

61.13

9.81

-14.7

Raw materials

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

44.87

45.63

53.46

52.1

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

16.9

14.15

21.16

25.45

Other costs

-0.06

-0.04

-0.09

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.41

49.03

167.51

25.85

Operating profit

-0.02

0

-0.07

0

OPM

-29.2

-8.83

-142.15

-3.4

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

-0.07

0

Taxes

0

0

-0.13

0

Tax rate

0

0

173.81

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

0

-0.21

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0

-0.21

0

yoy growth (%)

265.38

-96.34

12,447.05

-87.5

NPM

-29.2

-8.83

-389.23

-3.4

