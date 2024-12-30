Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.09
0.08
0.05
0.04
yoy growth (%)
10.53
61.13
9.81
-14.7
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
44.87
45.63
53.46
52.1
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
16.9
14.15
21.16
25.45
Other costs
-0.06
-0.04
-0.09
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.41
49.03
167.51
25.85
Operating profit
-0.02
0
-0.07
0
OPM
-29.2
-8.83
-142.15
-3.4
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
-0.07
0
Taxes
0
0
-0.13
0
Tax rate
0
0
173.81
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0
-0.21
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0
-0.21
0
yoy growth (%)
265.38
-96.34
12,447.05
-87.5
NPM
-29.2
-8.83
-389.23
-3.4
