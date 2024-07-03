Summary

Baron Infotech was incorporated on 2nd December, 1996 to acquire Baron Information Technologies, a proprietary concern owned by Mr Rama Raju, who is the founder director of the Company.The Company is currently operating in the areas of developing and implementing Banking automation solutions and Enterprise Resource planning products besides providing maintenance for these products. The Company is planning to expand its operations to include other more profitable areas such as offshore development in the niche area of testing and quality assurance and is also in the process of developing a business to Business ecommerce enabling extranet tool.Baron has End to End Total Bank Automation Solution (TBA) for retail Banking and other modules, with more than 30 installations spread all over Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Baron has also established its own Enterprise solution for manufacturing industry specifically Process Industry.

