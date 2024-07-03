iifl-logo-icon 1
Baron Infotech Ltd Share Price

1.05
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.05
  • Day's High1.05
  • 52 Wk High1.05
  • Prev. Close1.05
  • Day's Low1.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0.75
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.07
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Baron Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.05

Prev. Close

1.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

1.05

52 Week's Low

0.75

Book Value

-0.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Baron Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2023

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Baron Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Baron Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.05%

Foreign: 2.05%

Indian: 10.38%

Non-Promoter- 87.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baron Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.42

-9.09

-8.78

-8.75

Net Worth

-0.22

1.11

1.42

1.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.09

0.08

0.05

0.04

yoy growth (%)

10.53

61.13

9.81

-14.7

Raw materials

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

44.87

45.63

53.46

52.1

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

-0.07

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.13

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.01

-0.08

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.53

61.13

9.81

-14.7

Op profit growth

265.38

-89.98

4,482.35

-87.5

EBIT growth

265.38

-89.98

4,482.35

-87.5

Net profit growth

265.38

-96.34

12,447.05

-87.5

No Record Found

Baron Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Baron Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

D Chandra Subash

Independent Director

Kamala Kumari Nadimpally

Independent Director

Pokuri Srinivasa Rao

Independent Director

Billa Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Bharani Ganapavarapu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpit Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baron Infotech Ltd

Summary

Baron Infotech was incorporated on 2nd December, 1996 to acquire Baron Information Technologies, a proprietary concern owned by Mr Rama Raju, who is the founder director of the Company.The Company is currently operating in the areas of developing and implementing Banking automation solutions and Enterprise Resource planning products besides providing maintenance for these products. The Company is planning to expand its operations to include other more profitable areas such as offshore development in the niche area of testing and quality assurance and is also in the process of developing a business to Business ecommerce enabling extranet tool.Baron has End to End Total Bank Automation Solution (TBA) for retail Banking and other modules, with more than 30 installations spread all over Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Baron has also established its own Enterprise solution for manufacturing industry specifically Process Industry.
Company FAQs

What is the Baron Infotech Ltd share price today?

The Baron Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baron Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baron Infotech Ltd is ₹1.07 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baron Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baron Infotech Ltd is 0 and -2.75 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baron Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baron Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baron Infotech Ltd is ₹0.75 and ₹1.05 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Baron Infotech Ltd?

Baron Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.76%, 3 Years at 28.06%, 1 Year at 34.62%, 6 Month at 19.32%, 3 Month at 9.38% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baron Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baron Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.56 %

