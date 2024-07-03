SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.05
Prev. Close₹1.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹1.05
52 Week's Low₹0.75
Book Value₹-0.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.42
-9.09
-8.78
-8.75
Net Worth
-0.22
1.11
1.42
1.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.09
0.08
0.05
0.04
yoy growth (%)
10.53
61.13
9.81
-14.7
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
44.87
45.63
53.46
52.1
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
-0.07
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.13
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.01
-0.08
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.53
61.13
9.81
-14.7
Op profit growth
265.38
-89.98
4,482.35
-87.5
EBIT growth
265.38
-89.98
4,482.35
-87.5
Net profit growth
265.38
-96.34
12,447.05
-87.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
D Chandra Subash
Independent Director
Kamala Kumari Nadimpally
Independent Director
Pokuri Srinivasa Rao
Independent Director
Billa Vishnu Vardhan Reddy
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Bharani Ganapavarapu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpit Kumar Jain
Summary
Baron Infotech was incorporated on 2nd December, 1996 to acquire Baron Information Technologies, a proprietary concern owned by Mr Rama Raju, who is the founder director of the Company.The Company is currently operating in the areas of developing and implementing Banking automation solutions and Enterprise Resource planning products besides providing maintenance for these products. The Company is planning to expand its operations to include other more profitable areas such as offshore development in the niche area of testing and quality assurance and is also in the process of developing a business to Business ecommerce enabling extranet tool.Baron has End to End Total Bank Automation Solution (TBA) for retail Banking and other modules, with more than 30 installations spread all over Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Baron has also established its own Enterprise solution for manufacturing industry specifically Process Industry.
The Baron Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baron Infotech Ltd is ₹1.07 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Baron Infotech Ltd is 0 and -2.75 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baron Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baron Infotech Ltd is ₹0.75 and ₹1.05 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Baron Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.76%, 3 Years at 28.06%, 1 Year at 34.62%, 6 Month at 19.32%, 3 Month at 9.38% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
