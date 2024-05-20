BARON INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12thday of February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31stDecember 2023. We further intimated that pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company was closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 for all designated persons their immediate relatives and all connected persons covered under the said Code. consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December,2023. The said un-audited financial results along with the Limited Review Report provided by the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024) With reference to the subject cited above, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today 12th February, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December,2023. The said un-audited financial results along with the Limited Review Report provided by the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)