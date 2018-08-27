iifl-logo
B&B Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

4.23
(-4.94%)
Aug 27, 2018|11:56:57 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.86

14.86

14.86

14.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

-1.29

-0.47

-0.71

Net Worth

14.73

13.57

14.39

14.15

Minority Interest

Debt

13.8

18.9

12.53

7.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.53

32.47

26.92

21.25

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.12

6.11

5.47

3.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.39

23.22

21.42

17.97

Inventories

13.81

16.9

16.34

0.97

Inventory Days

453.91

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.07

Debtor Days

32.75

Other Current Assets

5.87

6.6

5.4

17.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.29

-0.28

-0.32

-0.09

Creditor Days

42.11

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

-0.02

Cash

0.01

3.13

0.02

0

Total Assets

28.53

32.46

26.91

21.23

