B&B Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.86
14.86
14.86
14.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
-1.29
-0.47
-0.71
Net Worth
14.73
13.57
14.39
14.15
Minority Interest
Debt
13.8
18.9
12.53
7.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.53
32.47
26.92
21.25
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.12
6.11
5.47
3.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.39
23.22
21.42
17.97
Inventories
13.81
16.9
16.34
0.97
Inventory Days
453.91
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.07
Debtor Days
32.75
Other Current Assets
5.87
6.6
5.4
17.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.29
-0.28
-0.32
-0.09
Creditor Days
42.11
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-0.02
Cash
0.01
3.13
0.02
0
Total Assets
28.53
32.46
26.91
21.23
