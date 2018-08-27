Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.78
1.15
0.96
0.48
yoy growth (%)
-32.29
20
100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.19
-0.05
0
As % of sales
25.97
17.12
5.45
0
Other costs
-0.56
-0.91
-0.9
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
72.62
79.8
94.02
64.87
Operating profit
0.01
0.03
0
0.16
OPM
1.39
3.07
0.52
35.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
0
0.16
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.04
0
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.04
0
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-75.69
800
-97.14
-181.12
NPM
1.34
3.75
0.5
35
