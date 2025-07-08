SectorRealty
Open₹4.23
Prev. Close₹4.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹4.23
Day's Low₹4.23
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.29
P/E13.65
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.86
14.86
14.86
14.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
-1.29
-0.47
-0.71
Net Worth
14.73
13.57
14.39
14.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.78
1.15
0.96
0.48
yoy growth (%)
-32.29
20
100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.19
-0.05
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
0
0.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.89
0.34
-0.84
1.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.29
20
100
0
Op profit growth
-69.2
607.99
-97.03
-181.92
EBIT growth
-74.88
767.99
-97.03
-181.92
Net profit growth
-75.69
800
-97.14
-181.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bharat Kumar Bhandari
Whole-time Director
Gaurav Kumar Bhandari
Non Executive Director
Rubina Bhandari
Independent Director
Anil Pujar
Independent Director
Kamma Narayana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VINITA SHARMA
No 17 4th Flr Shah Sultan Comp,
Cunningham Road,
Karnataka - 560052
Tel: 91-080-22203274/75
Website: http://www.bbrl.in
Email: info@bbrl.in
23 RN Mukherjee Road,
5th Floor,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
B&B Realty Limited operates as a real estate company in India. The company was incorporated on January 31, 1983. The company was formerly known as Sterlite Projects Limited and changed its name to B&B...
Read More
Reports by B&B Realty Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.