iifl-logo
iifl-logo

B&B Realty Ltd Share Price Live

4.23
(-4.94%)
Aug 27, 2018|11:56:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.23
  • Day's High4.23
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.45
  • Day's Low4.23
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E13.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.22
  • EPS0.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

B&B Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

4.23

Prev. Close

4.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

4.23

Day's Low

4.23

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.29

P/E

13.65

EPS

0.31

Divi. Yield

0

B&B Realty Ltd Corporate Action

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

B&B Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

B&B Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:23 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.50%

Non-Promoter- 46.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

B&B Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.86

14.86

14.86

14.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

-1.29

-0.47

-0.71

Net Worth

14.73

13.57

14.39

14.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.78

1.15

0.96

0.48

yoy growth (%)

-32.29

20

100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.19

-0.05

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.04

0

0.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.89

0.34

-0.84

1.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.29

20

100

0

Op profit growth

-69.2

607.99

-97.03

-181.92

EBIT growth

-74.88

767.99

-97.03

-181.92

Net profit growth

-75.69

800

-97.14

-181.12

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

B&B Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT B&B Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bharat Kumar Bhandari

Whole-time Director

Gaurav Kumar Bhandari

Non Executive Director

Rubina Bhandari

Independent Director

Anil Pujar

Independent Director

Kamma Narayana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VINITA SHARMA

Registered Office

No 17 4th Flr Shah Sultan Comp,

Cunningham Road,

Karnataka - 560052

Tel: 91-080-22203274/75

Website: http://www.bbrl.in

Email: info@bbrl.in

Registrar Office

23 RN Mukherjee Road,

5th Floor,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

B&B Realty Limited operates as a real estate company in India. The company was incorporated on January 31, 1983. The company was formerly known as Sterlite Projects Limited and changed its name to B&B...
Read More

Reports by B&B Realty Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the B&B Realty Ltd share price today?

The B&B Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of B&B Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B&B Realty Ltd is ₹6.29 Cr. as of 27 Aug ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of B&B Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B&B Realty Ltd is 13.65 and 0.41 as of 27 Aug ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B&B Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B&B Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B&B Realty Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Aug ‘18

What is the CAGR of B&B Realty Ltd?

B&B Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.44%, 3 Years at -26.19%, 1 Year at -0.47%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B&B Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B&B Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR B&B Realty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.