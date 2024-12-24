Approved the draft notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek the approval of shareholders for the aforementioned matters. The EGM is scheduled to be held on Monday, 20* January 2025 at 2.00 p.m. at its registered office, in compliance with applicable 3 laws. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we submit a copy of Notice convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 20th January 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 20th January 2025 at 2.00 P.m. with the summary of proceedings of EGM. Voting Results with Scrutinizer Report regarding EGM of the Company held on Monday 20th January 2025 at its registered Office. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025)