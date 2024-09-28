|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Outcome and Summary of the 41st Annual general meeting of the Company for FY 2023-24 held on 28th September 2024 at 3.00pm (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith voting results along with Scrutinizer s Report of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.