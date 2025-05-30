Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

B&B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2025 Audited Standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (as amended), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today, 30th May 2025, inter alia, to approve audited standalone financial results of the company for year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

B&B Realty Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024. 1. Un-audited Financial result for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2024 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 3. Other Business Submitting herewith financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 with limited review Report of the statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (as amended), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 24th December, 2024, inter alia, discussed and transacted the following business items: 1. Took on record the resignation of M/s G R Venkatanarayana, Chartered Accountants 2. Recommendation of appointment of M/s. S R P C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: S000118) as Statutory Auditors 3. Other Business items as per attachment

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

B&B Realty Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 5th September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved: Notice of the 41thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) to be convened on Saturday, 28th September 2024 Director Report for financial year 2023-24 Appointment of Scrutinizer

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024