BDR Buildcon Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.65
6.65
6.65
6.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.59
2.68
3.15
2.81
Net Worth
9.24
9.33
9.8
9.46
Minority Interest
Debt
12.07
10.8
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.31
20.13
9.8
9.46
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
4.68
4.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.21
20.05
0.04
0
Inventories
21.53
19.27
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0.8
0.05
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.31
-0.02
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
0
0
Cash
0.09
0.09
5.07
4.72
Total Assets
21.3
20.14
9.79
9.45
