BDR Buildcon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.29
0.48
0.51
0.6
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
-0.16
Working capital
0.04
-0.35
4.02
-6.62
Other operating items
Operating
0.33
0.13
4.51
-6.18
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.33
0.13
4.51
-6.18
Equity raised
5.02
3.63
2.22
1.35
Investing
0.25
1.26
-3.53
6.75
Financing
0
0
0
0.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.61
5.03
3.21
2.23
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.