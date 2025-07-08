Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.65
6.65
6.65
6.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.59
2.68
3.15
2.81
Net Worth
9.24
9.33
9.8
9.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.69
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
15
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.29
0.48
0.51
0.6
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
-0.16
Working capital
0.04
-0.35
4.02
-6.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
15
Op profit growth
-66.06
229.95
-109.95
16.79
EBIT growth
-39.22
-5.43
-14.65
22.8
Net profit growth
-38.67
-1.7
12.94
26.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh gupta
Independent Director
Rajinder Prasad Sharma
Non Executive Director
Renu Gupta
Independent Director
Malay Kumar Majumder
Company Secretary
Nidhi
31 Jangpura Road,
Bhogpal,
New Delhi - 110014
Tel: 91-11-26477771
Website: http://www.bdrbuildcon.com
Email: -
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Reports by BDR Buildcon Ltd
