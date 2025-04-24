|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2025
|14 Apr 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 24, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 24.04.2025)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 21, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|To take note of resignation of Mr. Dinesh Gupta from the post of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve Director Report, Secretarial Audit Report, Internal Audit Report and calling of Notice of Annual General Meeting for the F.Y. ended on 31st March, 2024 BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 01, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
