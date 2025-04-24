iifl-logo
iifl-logo

BDR Buildcon Ltd Board Meeting

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Apr 202514 Apr 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 24, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 24.04.2025)
Board Meeting21 Jan 202513 Jan 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 21, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/01/2025)
Board Meeting5 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
To take note of resignation of Mr. Dinesh Gupta from the post of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
To consider and approve Director Report, Secretarial Audit Report, Internal Audit Report and calling of Notice of Annual General Meeting for the F.Y. ended on 31st March, 2024 BDR Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 01, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

BDR Buildcon Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BDR Buildcon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.