Benzo Petro International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.1
11.1
11.1
11.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.43
-9.05
-10.01
-11.57
Net Worth
-5.33
2.05
1.09
-0.17
Minority Interest
Debt
51
55.97
4.84
4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Total Liabilities
45.74
58.09
6
3.9
Fixed Assets
21.47
12.05
13.49
13.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
7.31
7.31
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.59
37.55
-15.05
-9.6
Inventories
28.27
27.41
14.38
8.82
Inventory Days
111.2
139.19
Sundry Debtors
13.58
33.47
34.1
0.29
Debtor Days
53.41
169.96
Other Current Assets
72.39
68.41
11.06
9.91
Sundry Creditors
-24.98
-45.98
-43.21
-10.41
Creditor Days
98.26
233.49
Other Current Liabilities
-65.67
-45.76
-31.38
-18.21
Cash
0.63
1.18
0.25
0.05
Total Assets
45.74
58.09
6
3.9
