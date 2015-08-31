iifl-logo-icon 1
Benzo Petro International Ltd Balance Sheet

1.3
(-4.41%)
Aug 31, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

11.1

11.1

11.1

11.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.43

-9.05

-10.01

-11.57

Net Worth

-5.33

2.05

1.09

-0.17

Minority Interest

Debt

51

55.97

4.84

4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Total Liabilities

45.74

58.09

6

3.9

Fixed Assets

21.47

12.05

13.49

13.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

7.31

7.31

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.59

37.55

-15.05

-9.6

Inventories

28.27

27.41

14.38

8.82

Inventory Days

111.2

139.19

Sundry Debtors

13.58

33.47

34.1

0.29

Debtor Days

53.41

169.96

Other Current Assets

72.39

68.41

11.06

9.91

Sundry Creditors

-24.98

-45.98

-43.21

-10.41

Creditor Days

98.26

233.49

Other Current Liabilities

-65.67

-45.76

-31.38

-18.21

Cash

0.63

1.18

0.25

0.05

Total Assets

45.74

58.09

6

3.9

