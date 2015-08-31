iifl-logo-icon 1
Benzo Petro International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.3
(-4.41%)
Aug 31, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

92.78

71.87

yoy growth (%)

29.09

Raw materials

-88.63

-66.42

As % of sales

95.51

92.41

Employee costs

-0.78

-0.53

As % of sales

0.84

0.74

Other costs

-3.94

-2.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.25

3.67

Operating profit

-0.57

2.27

OPM

-0.61

3.16

Depreciation

-1.64

-1.62

Interest expense

-6.77

-4.56

Other income

1.62

4.87

Profit before tax

-7.36

0.95

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.36

0.95

Exceptional items

-0.01

0

Net profit

-7.38

0.95

yoy growth (%)

-871.68

NPM

-7.95

1.33

