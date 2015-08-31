Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
92.78
71.87
yoy growth (%)
29.09
Raw materials
-88.63
-66.42
As % of sales
95.51
92.41
Employee costs
-0.78
-0.53
As % of sales
0.84
0.74
Other costs
-3.94
-2.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.25
3.67
Operating profit
-0.57
2.27
OPM
-0.61
3.16
Depreciation
-1.64
-1.62
Interest expense
-6.77
-4.56
Other income
1.62
4.87
Profit before tax
-7.36
0.95
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.36
0.95
Exceptional items
-0.01
0
Net profit
-7.38
0.95
yoy growth (%)
-871.68
NPM
-7.95
1.33
