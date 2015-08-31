Benzo Petro International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-7.36
0.95
Depreciation
-1.64
-1.62
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-14.47
Other operating items
Operating
-23.47
Capital expenditure
6.6
Free cash flow
-16.87
Equity raised
-18.09
Investing
-7.26
Financing
97.03
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
54.79
