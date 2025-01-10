iifl-logo-icon 1
Beryl Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

33.56
(-4.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.67

4.49

4.36

4.02

Net Worth

9.72

9.54

9.41

9.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

9.72

9.54

9.41

9.08

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.06

0.06

0.06

Networking Capital

-0.15

0.48

0.58

0.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.83

0.82

0.78

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.35

-0.35

-0.24

-0.28

Cash

1.06

0.27

0.37

0.5

Total Assets

1

0.82

1.03

1.09

