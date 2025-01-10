Beryl Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.67
4.49
4.36
4.02
Net Worth
9.72
9.54
9.41
9.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
9.72
9.54
9.41
9.08
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.06
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
-0.15
0.48
0.58
0.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.83
0.82
0.78
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.35
-0.35
-0.24
-0.28
Cash
1.06
0.27
0.37
0.5
Total Assets
1
0.82
1.03
1.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.