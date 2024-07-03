SectorFinance
Open₹35
Prev. Close₹36.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹38.32
Day's Low₹34.69
52 Week's High₹41.3
52 Week's Low₹19.14
Book Value₹20.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.58
P/E47.42
EPS0.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.67
4.49
4.36
4.02
Net Worth
9.72
9.54
9.41
9.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.61
2
0.6
0.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kratika Tiwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Sarda
Summary
Beryl Securities Ltd, incorporated in 1994 is registered as Non Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of finance and investment activities. The Companys primary business is stock broking. The Company operates in the capital market, future and options segment, wholesale, debt market segment and the currency derivative segment.
The Beryl Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beryl Securities Ltd is ₹18.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Beryl Securities Ltd is 47.42 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beryl Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beryl Securities Ltd is ₹19.14 and ₹41.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Beryl Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.34%, 3 Years at 60.50%, 1 Year at 30.39%, 6 Month at 29.33%, 3 Month at 12.27% and 1 Month at 23.34%.
