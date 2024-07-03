iifl-logo-icon 1
Beryl Securities Ltd Share Price

38.32
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open35
  Day's High38.32
  52 Wk High41.3
  Prev. Close36.51
  Day's Low34.69
  52 Wk Low 19.14
  Turnover (lac)0.41
  P/E47.42
  Face Value10
  Book Value20.02
  EPS0.77
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.58
  Div. Yield0
Beryl Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

35

Prev. Close

36.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

38.32

Day's Low

34.69

52 Week's High

41.3

52 Week's Low

19.14

Book Value

20.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.58

P/E

47.42

EPS

0.77

Divi. Yield

0

Beryl Securities Ltd Corporate Action

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Beryl Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Beryl Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.77%

Non-Promoter- 40.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Beryl Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.67

4.49

4.36

4.02

Net Worth

9.72

9.54

9.41

9.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.61

2

0.6

0.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Beryl Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Beryl Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kratika Tiwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Sarda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Beryl Securities Ltd

Summary

Beryl Securities Ltd, incorporated in 1994 is registered as Non Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of finance and investment activities. The Companys primary business is stock broking. The Company operates in the capital market, future and options segment, wholesale, debt market segment and the currency derivative segment.
Company FAQs

What is the Beryl Securities Ltd share price today?

The Beryl Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Beryl Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beryl Securities Ltd is ₹18.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Beryl Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Beryl Securities Ltd is 47.42 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Beryl Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beryl Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beryl Securities Ltd is ₹19.14 and ₹41.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Beryl Securities Ltd?

Beryl Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.34%, 3 Years at 60.50%, 1 Year at 30.39%, 6 Month at 29.33%, 3 Month at 12.27% and 1 Month at 23.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Beryl Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Beryl Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.22 %

