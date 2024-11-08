Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

BERYL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

BERYL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 24 Jun 2024

BERYL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Board report of the Company; 2. To fix the date and approve notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company; 3. To fix the dates of the Annual Book closure of the company for purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting; 4. To fix the cut-off Date and remote E-voting period for the 30th Annual General Meeting; 5. To appoint Dipika Kataria as scrutinizer for the purpose of remote e-voting and voting at 30th Annual General Meeting; 6. To discuss on existing main object of the Company and make required amendments in memorandum of Association; 7. To appoint DSAs; OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

BERYL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and resignation and appointment of CFO OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024