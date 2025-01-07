iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.63
(3.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:21:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.9

55.03

38.84

22.8

yoy growth (%)

23.37

41.67

70.37

18.16

Raw materials

-66.66

-53.74

-37.75

-22.14

As % of sales

98.17

97.65

97.17

97.13

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.35

-0.46

-0.33

As % of sales

0.49

0.64

1.2

1.45

Other costs

-0.49

-0.64

-0.33

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.73

1.17

0.87

0.47

Operating profit

0.4

0.29

0.29

0.21

OPM

0.59

0.53

0.75

0.92

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.06

-0.08

-0.06

Other income

0.04

0.08

0.04

0.1

Profit before tax

0.34

0.3

0.25

0.24

Taxes

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.07

Tax rate

-23.1

-24.17

-26.7

-29.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

0.22

0.18

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.26

0.22

0.18

0.17

yoy growth (%)

15.45

22.86

7.91

1,300.18

NPM

0.38

0.41

0.47

0.75

