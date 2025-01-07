Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.9
55.03
38.84
22.8
yoy growth (%)
23.37
41.67
70.37
18.16
Raw materials
-66.66
-53.74
-37.75
-22.14
As % of sales
98.17
97.65
97.17
97.13
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.35
-0.46
-0.33
As % of sales
0.49
0.64
1.2
1.45
Other costs
-0.49
-0.64
-0.33
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.73
1.17
0.87
0.47
Operating profit
0.4
0.29
0.29
0.21
OPM
0.59
0.53
0.75
0.92
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.06
-0.08
-0.06
Other income
0.04
0.08
0.04
0.1
Profit before tax
0.34
0.3
0.25
0.24
Taxes
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
Tax rate
-23.1
-24.17
-26.7
-29.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
0.22
0.18
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.26
0.22
0.18
0.17
yoy growth (%)
15.45
22.86
7.91
1,300.18
NPM
0.38
0.41
0.47
0.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.