Summary

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Private Limited on March 30, 2010 by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. In May 2017, the Company made a public issue of 19,62,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 3.92 Crore. Company is the manufacturer, wholesaler and supplier of gold jewellery and is headquartered at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company is mainly focused on traditional Indian jewellery. Their products include handmade gold jewellery studded with precious and semi precious stones such as diamond, ruby, cubic zirconia (cz) etc. The Company essentially sell gold based chains, bracelets and necklaces. It outsources the manufacturing of jewellery through job workers based in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.The products includes Gold jewellery with or without studded precious and semiprecious stones. The Jewelleries and ornaments are designed keeping in mind the demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery & ornaments in India. The gold & traditional jewellery & ornaments are either made with kundan, gem stones, American diamonds etc or just plain gold. Apart from these, the Company procure gold and silver majorly

