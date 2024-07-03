Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹14.8
Prev. Close₹14.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹14.8
Day's Low₹14.51
52 Week's High₹25.25
52 Week's Low₹13.2
Book Value₹15.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.82
P/E37.74
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.04
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.47
6.7
5.9
5.03
Net Worth
23.51
16.73
15.93
15.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.9
55.03
38.84
22.8
yoy growth (%)
23.37
41.67
70.37
18.16
Raw materials
-66.66
-53.74
-37.75
-22.14
As % of sales
98.17
97.65
97.17
97.13
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.35
-0.46
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
0.3
0.25
0.24
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
Working capital
7.55
4.24
5.74
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.37
41.67
70.37
18.16
Op profit growth
38.13
-0.58
39.52
342.91
EBIT growth
17.37
10.28
8.16
621.06
Net profit growth
15.45
22.86
7.91
1,300.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Akshay S Mehta
Director
Varshaben A Mehta
Whole-time Director
Meet Prafulchandra Mehta
Independent Director
Vaibhav N. Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Jain
Addtnl Independent Director
Prafulkumar Jayantilal Sheth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Private Limited on March 30, 2010 by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. In May 2017, the Company made a public issue of 19,62,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 3.92 Crore. Company is the manufacturer, wholesaler and supplier of gold jewellery and is headquartered at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company is mainly focused on traditional Indian jewellery. Their products include handmade gold jewellery studded with precious and semi precious stones such as diamond, ruby, cubic zirconia (cz) etc. The Company essentially sell gold based chains, bracelets and necklaces. It outsources the manufacturing of jewellery through job workers based in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.The products includes Gold jewellery with or without studded precious and semiprecious stones. The Jewelleries and ornaments are designed keeping in mind the demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery & ornaments in India. The gold & traditional jewellery & ornaments are either made with kundan, gem stones, American diamonds etc or just plain gold. Apart from these, the Company procure gold and silver majorly
Read More
The Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹21.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd is 37.74 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹13.2 and ₹25.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.62%, 3 Years at -3.93%, 1 Year at -9.36%, 6 Month at -15.79%, 3 Month at -22.24% and 1 Month at -8.91%.
