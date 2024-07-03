iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd Share Price

14.51
(-1.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.8
  • Day's High14.8
  • 52 Wk High25.25
  • Prev. Close14.72
  • Day's Low14.51
  • 52 Wk Low 13.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E37.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.81
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

14.8

Prev. Close

14.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

14.8

Day's Low

14.51

52 Week's High

25.25

52 Week's Low

13.2

Book Value

15.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.82

P/E

37.74

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.79%

Non-Promoter- 59.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.04

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.47

6.7

5.9

5.03

Net Worth

23.51

16.73

15.93

15.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.9

55.03

38.84

22.8

yoy growth (%)

23.37

41.67

70.37

18.16

Raw materials

-66.66

-53.74

-37.75

-22.14

As % of sales

98.17

97.65

97.17

97.13

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.35

-0.46

-0.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.34

0.3

0.25

0.24

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.07

Working capital

7.55

4.24

5.74

0.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.37

41.67

70.37

18.16

Op profit growth

38.13

-0.58

39.52

342.91

EBIT growth

17.37

10.28

8.16

621.06

Net profit growth

15.45

22.86

7.91

1,300.18

No Record Found

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Akshay S Mehta

Director

Varshaben A Mehta

Whole-time Director

Meet Prafulchandra Mehta

Independent Director

Vaibhav N. Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Jain

Addtnl Independent Director

Prafulkumar Jayantilal Sheth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Summary

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Private Limited on March 30, 2010 by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. In May 2017, the Company made a public issue of 19,62,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 3.92 Crore. Company is the manufacturer, wholesaler and supplier of gold jewellery and is headquartered at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company is mainly focused on traditional Indian jewellery. Their products include handmade gold jewellery studded with precious and semi precious stones such as diamond, ruby, cubic zirconia (cz) etc. The Company essentially sell gold based chains, bracelets and necklaces. It outsources the manufacturing of jewellery through job workers based in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.The products includes Gold jewellery with or without studded precious and semiprecious stones. The Jewelleries and ornaments are designed keeping in mind the demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery & ornaments in India. The gold & traditional jewellery & ornaments are either made with kundan, gem stones, American diamonds etc or just plain gold. Apart from these, the Company procure gold and silver majorly
Company FAQs

What is the Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹21.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd is 37.74 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹13.2 and ₹25.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.62%, 3 Years at -3.93%, 1 Year at -9.36%, 6 Month at -15.79%, 3 Month at -22.24% and 1 Month at -8.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.21 %

