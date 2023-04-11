To.

The Members,

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 14th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/ PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The Financial performance of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarized as follows:

(In Rs. In Lakhs)

Particular Year Ended On 31st March, 2024 Year Ended On 31st March, 2023 Income 10401.50 10291.24 Less: Expenditure (10289.37) (10179.23) Profit/ (Loss) Before Depreciation and Taxes 112.13 112.01 Less: Depreciation 7.81 6.75 Net Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax 104.32 105.26 Less: Provision for Tax - - Less: Current Tax (26.00) (25.00) Deferred Tax (0.63) (0.63) Profit/ (Loss) After Tax 77.69 79.64

2. OPERATION AND REVIEW

Your Company posted a total income of Rs. 10401.50 Lakhs in the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Profit after tax is Rs. 77.69 Lakhs in the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 as against Rs. 10291.24 Lakhs and Rs. 79.64 Lakhs respectively in the previous year.

Company is striving hard to achieve the better results and the assured progressive growth in future.

3. BUSINESS DESCRIPTION:

We are integrated Manufacturer and Wholesaler of branded Jewellery & Ornaments. Our portfolio of products includes Gold jewellery with or without studded precious and semi- precious stones. Our Jewelleries and ornaments are designed keeping in mind the demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery & ornaments in India. With regional diversity of tastes and preferences, we have diverse portfolio of Ornaments and Jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one & all. Our gold & traditional jewellery & ornaments are either made with kundan, gem stones, American diamonds etc or just plain gold.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the authorized and paid-up share capital of the Company are as follows:

(A) AUTHORIZED CAPITAL:

The Authorised Capital of the Company is ^ 15,04,00,000/- divided into 1,50,40,000 Equity Shares of ^ 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

(B) ISSUED, SUBSCRIBED & PAID-UP CAPITAL:

As on 31st March, 2024, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company is ^ 15,03,95,180/- divided into 1,50,39,518 Equity Shares of ^ 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

During the Financial year, the Company has come out with the Right issue of equity share, whereby Company has issued and allotted 50,13,173 equity shares of ^ 10/- to existing shareholder of the Company on 26th June, 2023 at price of Rs. 10/- per share (including premium of Rs. 2/-) aggregating to Rs. 6,01,58,076 on right basis to the successful allottees. The said equity shares are listed and traded on BSE Limited w.e.f. 26th June, 2023.

5. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

No change of business occurs during year under review.

6. REGISTERED OFFICE:

The registered office of the company is situated at FF/02, 413/1 Kalp Bhakti House, Nr Narayan Society, B/h Axis Bank, C G Road, Ahmedabad Ashram Road P.O City Taluka Ahmedabad GJ 380009 India.

7. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of your company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, with a view to conserve the profit of the company for investments in business operations.

8. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Since there was no unpaid / unclaimed dividend, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") does not apply to the Company.

9. RESERVES

The amounts, as on the financial year ended of Reserves are Rs. 847.45 Lakhs.

10. CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

There is no change in the Capital Structure of the Company.

11. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary or joint ventures or associate companies.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board consists of five members as on 31st March 2024, two of whom are Promoters and Non-Independent Directors and there are three Independent Directors.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial personnel of the company are mentioned below as on this Report:

Name of Directors/KMP Designation Date of Appointment Date of Cessation Mr. Akshay Sevantilal Mehta Managing Director 30/12/2016 Mrs. Varshaben Akshay Mehta Whole Time Director 17/03/2017 Mr. Meet Prafulchandra Mehta Non-Executive Independent Director 24/07/2019 Mr. Vaibhav Kumar Shah Non-Executive Independent Director 22/11/2021 23/04/2024 Mr. Prafulkumar Jayantilal Sheth Non-Executive Independent Director 05/09/2022 Mr. Sanket Rajeshkumar Shah Chief Financial Officer 24/07/2019 - Ms. Nikita Jain Company Secretary 07/01/2023 20/03/2024 Ms. Ayushi Sahu Company Secretary 01/04/2024 Mr. Jaimin Kanubhai Rami Non-Executive Independent Director 23/04/2024 Mr. Manishkumar Sevantilal Zaveri Non-Executive Independent Director 23/04/2024

Except above there is no other change in Board and Key Managerial Personnel of the company.

There has been changes in the constitution of Board after the year ended 31st March, 2024. There is resignation of one of the director and appointment of two additional directors in the Board Meeting held on 23rd April, 2024. The name of directors who have resigned/appointed are as under-

1. Jaimin Kanubhai Rami ( appointed w.e.f. 23rd April, 2024)

2. Manishkumar Sevantilal Zaveri (appointed w.e.f. 23rd April, 2024)

3. Vaibhav Kumar Shah (resigned w.e.f. 23rd April, 2024)

None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed as Director as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and 16(b) of the Listing Regulations from Independent Directors confirming that they are not disqualified for continuing as an Independent Director.

13. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Act. A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as whole and performance of Chairperson of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors and Code for Independent Director are incorporated on the website of the Company viz. www.bhaktiiewellery.com

14. RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 Mrs. Varshaben Akshaykumar Mehta (DIN: 02988112), Non-Executive Director of the Company who is liable to retire by rotation, being eligible for reappointment, offers herself for reappointment. Appropriate resolutions for the re-appointment are being placed for your approval at the ensuing AGM.

15. MEETINGS OF BOARD

During the Financial Year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company met Ten times

i.e. 21st April, 2023, 11th May, 2023, 29th May, 2023, 26th June, 2023, 12th August, 2023, 06th September, 2023, 04th November, 2023, 23rd January, 2024, 20th March, 2024 and 30th March, 2024.

16. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Various Committees.

17. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is here by confirmed that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit/loss of the Company for that period;

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts ongoing concern basis; and

(e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions ofallapplicablelawsandthatsuchsystemswereadequateandoperatingeffectively.

18. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption have not been furnished considering nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review.

Further during the year under review, the Company has neither earned nor used any foreign exchange. The details are annexed as ANNEXURE - C with this report.

19. AUDITORS

1. STATUTORY AUDITOR

The Company has appointed M/s. Aniket Goyal & Associates, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 to fill up the casual vacancy occurred by the resignation of M/s. Bhagat & Co., till the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting.

The Company has received a confirmation from the said Auditors that they are not disqualified to act as the Auditors and are eligible to hold the office as Auditors of the Company.

The Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 on the financial statements of the Company is a part of this Annual Report. The notes on Financial Statements referred in the Annual Report are self explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

2. COST AUDITOR

The Company is not require to appoint the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

3. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Secretarial Audit for the year 2023-24 was undertaken by Ms. Sushmita Lunkad (SS Lunkad & Associates), Practicing Company Secretary.

The Company has engaged the services of Ms. Sushmita Lunkad (SS Lunkad & Associates) Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 20418), Practicing Company Secretary and Secretarial Auditor of the Company for providing this certification. The Secretarial Audit Report do not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith and forming part of annual report as ANNEXURE -F.

20. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has an Internal Audit Department with adequate experience and expertise in internal controls, operating system and procedures. In discharging their role and responsibilities, the department also engages external audit firms, wherever deemed necessary.

The Internal Audit Department reviews the adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with the operating systems and laid down policies and procedures. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective actions in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

21. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established the vigil mechanism through Whistle Blower Policy for all the stakeholders of the Company, which also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases as per the Policy. The details of the Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company i.e.www.bhaktijewellery.com.

22. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Nomination and Remuneration Policy in the Company is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances to its Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy is placed on the website of the Company and is annexed to this Report as Annexure - A.

23. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

The details are mentioned as disclosure of remuneration in ANNEXURE - G.

24. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI

The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standard on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meeting (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government.

25. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (n) of the Companies Act 2013 & SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Company has constituted a Business Risk Management Committee. At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

26. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.bhaktiiewellery.com.

27. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY,

During the year under the review there are No other material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this Financial Statements relate and the date of this report.

28. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

No significant and material order has been passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future. The company is doing reasonable growth and development.

29. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

To foster a positive workplace environment free from harassment of any nature we have framed Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at all workplaces of the Company. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate.

During the year under review there were no incidences of sexual harassment reported.

30. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

The Company has adequate internal control systems in place. With a view to monitor the Companys performance as well as to make sure that internal checks and controls are operating properly, the company has appointed external firms of Chartered Accountant as Internal auditor. The audit committee ensures that the internal control systems are adequate and working effectively.

31. DEPOSITS

Your Company has neither invited nor accepted any fixed deposit from the public during the year.

32. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, GUARANTEES PROVIDED OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186

The Company has not granted any loans, Investment made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilized by the recipient are provided in the financial statement

33. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year under review, contracts or arrangements entered into with the Related Parties as defined under Section 188 of the Act were in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. Details of transactions pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 are annexed as Form AOC-2 herewith as per "Annexure B".

However, there are no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other Designated Persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

34. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The disclosures as per Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 shall not be applicable to the Company.

35. LISTING

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. Further, the Company is regular in compliances of various clauses and regulations of the Listing Agreement and/or LODR.

36. PARTICULARS REGARDING EMPLOYEES:

During the year under report, none of the employees was in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit prescribed under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014.

37. HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company treats its "human resources" as one of its most important assets. Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently under way. Your Company trusts on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

38. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures requirement) Regulation,2015, Report on Corporate Governance is applicable on the Company. The Company has obtained the required Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary.

In terms of Regulations 34 read with Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, a report on Corporate Governance for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been prepared and annexed as "Annexure D" to this Report. The Companys Secretarial Auditor has issued a Certificate on Corporate Governance, which is appended to the Corporate Governance Report.

39. INSIDER TRADING REGULATIONS

Based on the requirements under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, as approved and adopted by the Directors and designated Employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and design at employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information during the period of Trading Window Closure. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board of Directors and designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

40. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as Required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, forms an integral part of this Report and provide Companys current working and future outlook. The Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexed herewith as per "Annexure E".

41. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES U/S 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Information & Statement of Particulars of employees pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 (1) & 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as ANNEXURE - G.

42. REPORTING OF FRAUD

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

43. WEBSITE

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company has maintained a functional website containing basic information about the Company. The website of the Company is containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company etc.

44. GENERAL DISCLOSURE

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year.

45. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record the gratitude for the continuing support of Shareholders, Bankers, various government authorities, members and business associates for their continued support and valuable co-operation.