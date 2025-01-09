Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT </dhhead>

Business Overview

We are engaged in the wholesale business of Gold Jewellery. Our registered office and business of operations is based in Ahmedabad. We essentially sell gold based chains, bracelets and necklaces. We outsource the manufacturing of our jewellery through job workers based in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The major raw material used for making our products is gold and silver. We procure gold and silver majorly through the bullion market and partially from the local markets in Ahmedabad. Gold bars and other necessary material are provided to the job workers who are based either in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. However, no formal agreement has been executed with either of these job workers. The finished jewellery is sold by our marketing and sales team directly to other jewellery stores. Our jewellery is widely sold throughout Gujarat only through B2B marketing and / or Direct / Outbound marketing strategy.

We are a customer-centric Company, our prime focus is to attain the utmost client satisfaction by offering them quality assured products. Moreover, our ethical trade practices, transparent business dealings and timely delivery of products help us in maintaining cordial relations with our customers. Our Company strives at all times to provide products that offer our customers the designs with superior finish and quality.

Our Competitive Strengths

• Quality Products

• Use of efficient internal processes to leverage our sales

• Wide Range of our Products

• Established Brand Name

• Experience of our Promoters

• Experienced Management Team & efficient Work Force

• Strong and Long term Relationship with our Clients

Our Business Strategies

• Continue to maintain Strong Relation with existing Customers

• Enhancing Operating Effectiveness and Efficiency

• Active and regular Participation in trade fairs and Exhibitions

Human Resources and Industrial Relations

Human Resources play a critical role in driving the Companys strategies and growth. The Company endeavours to become the best place to work for its employees and to provide them with a nurturing environment that is essential for their growth. The Company has implemented comprehensive and well-structured HR Policies to ensure employee growth both at personal and professional levels. The Companys talent pool comprises a diverse set of experienced and skilled people who play key roles in enhancing business efficiency, devising strategies, setting up systems and evolving business as per industry requirements. The Company provides a safe, conducive and productive work environment to its people. Overall, the Company provides a nurturing work environment to a diverse set of workforce. The total number of employees as on 31st March, 2021 was 15 (Fifteen).

Risk & Concerns

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Key business risks and mitigation strategy are highlighted below:

1) Business Risk: To mitigate the risk of high dependence on any one business for revenues, the Company has adopted a strategy of launching new products / services.

2) Legal & Statutory Risk: The Company Secretary, Compliance and Legal Functions advices the Company on issues relating to compliance with law and to pre-empts violations of the same. The Company Secretary submits a quarterly report to the Board on the Companys initiatives to comply with the laws of various jurisdictions. The Company also seeks independent legal advice wherever necessary.

3) Human Resource Attrition Risk: The Companys key assets are its employees and in a highly competitive market, it is a challenge to address attrition. The Company continues to accord top priority to manage employee attrition by talent retention efforts and offering a competitive salary and growth path for talented individuals.

4) Others: The Company is exposed to risks and fluctuations of foreign exchange rates, raw material prices and overseas investments exposures.

Internal Control System

The Company maintains a proper and adequate system of internal controls, which provides for automatic checks and balances. The Companys resilience and focus is driven to a large extent by its strong internal control systems for financial reporting. The Company follows strict procedures to ensure high accuracy in recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, meeting statutory compliances. The Companys internal team and Audit Committee closely oversee business operations. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls to ensure an orderly and efficient conduct of its business. The Committees also ensure adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. Any deviations are promptly reported to the management. Various risk mitigation measures are then devised to bring risk exposure levels in line with risk appetite. Timely and adequate measures are undertaken to ensure undisrupted functioning of the business.