Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

Appointed M/s. AKGVG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, having FRN: 018598N, as Statutory Auditor of the Company, in place of casual vacancy arises due to resignation of M/s Aniket Goyal & Associates. The appointment of Auditor is subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find the outcome of board meeting in the attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda mentioned in the attached Pdf. Please find the Outcome of Board Meeting in the attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Please find the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda mentioned in the attached PDF. Dear Sir, Please find the outcome of board meeting in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Dear Sir, Please find the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 in the attached PDF. Dear Sir, Please find the outcome of board meeting in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 outcome of Board Meeting. Intimation appointment of Independent Director pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. Intimation of appointment of Independent director pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015.

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note and approve the resignation of Statutory of the Company and To consider and approve the appointment of statutory auditor of the company. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 20th March 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business: 1. To appoint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in the Company. 2. To consider and approve the resignation of Ms. Nikita Jain (Company Secretary and Compliance Officer) of the Company. 3. Any other Business with the prior permission of Chairperson. Dear Sir/Madam, We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 20th March, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In the meeting the Board has approved the following matters: 1. The Board has taken on record the Resignation of Ms. Nikita Jain with effect from 20th March, 2024. 2. The Board will soon appoint Company Secretary and Compliance officer. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024