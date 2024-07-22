|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Dear Sir, Please find the outcome of board meeting in the attached PDF. Dear Sir, Please find the scrutinizer report and voting result of EGM in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|EGM
|3 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|As attached Pursuant to Reg. 42 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 Intimation of Book Closure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024) Dear Sir, Please find the outcome of EGM in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) Scrutinizer Report issued by the Practicing Company secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
