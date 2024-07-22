iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd EGM

14.45
(-0.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Bhakti Gems CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM20 Jun 202420 Jul 2024
Dear Sir, Please find the outcome of board meeting in the attached PDF. Dear Sir, Please find the scrutinizer report and voting result of EGM in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
EGM3 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
As attached Pursuant to Reg. 42 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 Intimation of Book Closure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024) Dear Sir, Please find the outcome of EGM in the attached PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) Scrutinizer Report issued by the Practicing Company secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

