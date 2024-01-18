|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|15 Dec 2023
|3 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company will be held on Tuesday 9th January 2024 at 12 pm at the registered office of the company. Notice of the EGM is attached herewith.
