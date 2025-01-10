iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.38

3.38

3.38

3.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.61

16.08

15.69

14.57

Net Worth

23.99

19.46

19.07

17.95

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.99

19.46

19.07

17.95

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

25.01

19.85

19.64

18.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.18

-0.6

-0.78

-0.55

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.28

0.29

0.3

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.41

-0.89

-1.08

-0.83

Cash

0.15

0.2

0.2

0.2

Total Assets

23.99

19.46

19.07

17.95

