Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.61
16.08
15.69
14.57
Net Worth
23.99
19.46
19.07
17.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.99
19.46
19.07
17.95
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.01
19.85
19.64
18.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.18
-0.6
-0.78
-0.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.28
0.29
0.3
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.41
-0.89
-1.08
-0.83
Cash
0.15
0.2
0.2
0.2
Total Assets
23.99
19.46
19.07
17.95
