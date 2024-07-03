iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd Share Price

63.17
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open63.2
  • Day's High67
  • 52 Wk High78.25
  • Prev. Close66.49
  • Day's Low63.17
  • 52 Wk Low 29.9
  • Turnover (lac)3.52
  • P/E79.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value77.63
  • EPS0.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.35
  • Div. Yield0.9
No Records Found

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Sector

Finance

Open

63.2

Prev. Close

66.49

Turnover(Lac.)

3.52

Day's High

67

Day's Low

63.17

52 Week's High

78.25

52 Week's Low

29.9

Book Value

77.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.35

P/E

79.15

EPS

0.84

Divi. Yield

0.9

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.36%

Foreign: 1.35%

Indian: 53.00%

Non-Promoter- 45.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.38

3.38

3.38

3.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.61

16.08

15.69

14.57

Net Worth

23.99

19.46

19.07

17.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.66

-0.93

0.48

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Nisha Ahuja

Non Executive Director

Vijay Bhushan

Non Executive Director

Arun Garg

Non Executive Director

Madhvi Ahuja

Non Executive Director

Madhav Bharat Bhushan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Baldev Garg

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Gami

Independent Director

Vibhor Agarwal

Independent Director

Atul Bhargava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd

Summary

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd (Formerly Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd) was established in June, 1992 as a stock broking firm. Over the years, the Company has expanded and diversified in the Financial Markets. It has a Primary Market Division, which deals in the marketing of Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits, Bonds and Initial Public Offer (IPOs). Presently, it is dealing in Shares and Debentures and in Financial Advisory Services.The Company has examined opportunities available for trading in derivative segment apart from insurance sector, which has now opened for insurance brokers and commodity markets. It has well established presence through a network of offices in New Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon & Rajasthan and are working towards nationwide growth. The Companys strength lies in the trusted employees with rich experience and varied knowledge base that is derived from their diverse educational and professional backgrounds.Having established in the financial service sector, the Company has operations running under the following registered companies, providing a spectrum of services, related to the Indian Financial Markets including Bharat Bhushan & Company (BB & Co.); Bharat Bhushan Equity Traders Ltd. (BBET) and Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. (BBFCB).
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd is ₹21.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd is 79.15 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd is ₹29.9 and ₹78.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd?

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.94%, 3 Years at 18.26%, 1 Year at 96.37%, 6 Month at 70.57%, 3 Month at 36.90% and 1 Month at 18.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.64 %

