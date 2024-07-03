Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹63.2
Prev. Close₹66.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.52
Day's High₹67
Day's Low₹63.17
52 Week's High₹78.25
52 Week's Low₹29.9
Book Value₹77.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.35
P/E79.15
EPS0.84
Divi. Yield0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.61
16.08
15.69
14.57
Net Worth
23.99
19.46
19.07
17.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.66
-0.93
0.48
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Nisha Ahuja
Non Executive Director
Vijay Bhushan
Non Executive Director
Arun Garg
Non Executive Director
Madhvi Ahuja
Non Executive Director
Madhav Bharat Bhushan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Baldev Garg
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Gami
Independent Director
Vibhor Agarwal
Independent Director
Atul Bhargava
Summary
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd (Formerly Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd) was established in June, 1992 as a stock broking firm. Over the years, the Company has expanded and diversified in the Financial Markets. It has a Primary Market Division, which deals in the marketing of Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits, Bonds and Initial Public Offer (IPOs). Presently, it is dealing in Shares and Debentures and in Financial Advisory Services.The Company has examined opportunities available for trading in derivative segment apart from insurance sector, which has now opened for insurance brokers and commodity markets. It has well established presence through a network of offices in New Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon & Rajasthan and are working towards nationwide growth. The Companys strength lies in the trusted employees with rich experience and varied knowledge base that is derived from their diverse educational and professional backgrounds.Having established in the financial service sector, the Company has operations running under the following registered companies, providing a spectrum of services, related to the Indian Financial Markets including Bharat Bhushan & Company (BB & Co.); Bharat Bhushan Equity Traders Ltd. (BBET) and Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. (BBFCB).
The Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd is ₹21.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd is 79.15 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd is ₹29.9 and ₹78.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.94%, 3 Years at 18.26%, 1 Year at 96.37%, 6 Month at 70.57%, 3 Month at 36.90% and 1 Month at 18.77%.
