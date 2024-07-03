Summary

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd (Formerly Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd) was established in June, 1992 as a stock broking firm. Over the years, the Company has expanded and diversified in the Financial Markets. It has a Primary Market Division, which deals in the marketing of Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits, Bonds and Initial Public Offer (IPOs). Presently, it is dealing in Shares and Debentures and in Financial Advisory Services.The Company has examined opportunities available for trading in derivative segment apart from insurance sector, which has now opened for insurance brokers and commodity markets. It has well established presence through a network of offices in New Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon & Rajasthan and are working towards nationwide growth. The Companys strength lies in the trusted employees with rich experience and varied knowledge base that is derived from their diverse educational and professional backgrounds.Having established in the financial service sector, the Company has operations running under the following registered companies, providing a spectrum of services, related to the Indian Financial Markets including Bharat Bhushan & Company (BB & Co.); Bharat Bhushan Equity Traders Ltd. (BBET) and Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. (BBFCB).

Read More