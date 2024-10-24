|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2) the Proposal to Raise Funds through Right Issue Basis; Outcomes of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. Fixation of time date and mode/venue of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. Notice of AGM Directors Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report and all other annexures to the Annual Report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 4. Book closure date in connection with 32nd AGM and Dividend payment for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and fixation of cut-off date for remote e-voting 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer for Remote E-voting and e-voting during the meeting (venue voting) for the purpose of ensuing AGM and ascertaining the results of the same 6. Appointment of Mr. Anil kumar gami (DIN: 10602810) Mr. Vibhor Agarwal (DIN: 08200334) and Atul Bhargava (DIN: 01663017) as an Non-Executive Independent Director 7. Continuation of Appointment of Mrs. Nisha Ahuja (DIN: 00001875) on the Board of the company ApProal of financial RESULT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|11 May 2024
|BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 )Approval of the audited financial Result For the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024 2) Recommendation of final dividend on equity share for the F.Y ended 31st March 2024 outcomes of board meeting 1/2024-25 Recommendation a final dividend of rs.0.6 per equity share (i.e @ 6%) having face value of Rs 10/- for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholder at the ensuring AGM Appointment of internal auditor Approved by the board in their meeting held on 22nd may 2024 pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Board approved appointment of Poonam hasija and associates as secretarial auditor for the financial 2024-25 1) Audited financial Result statement of asset and liability and cash flow 2) Audited Report from statutory auditor 3) recommendation of dividend 6% (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Mr. Baldev garg Appointed as company secretary and compliance officer of the company
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday February 10 2024 at its Registered Office of the Company situated at 503 Rohit House 3 Tolstoy Marg Connaught Place New Delhi - 110001 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year to date ended on December 31 2023. Further in continuation to our letter dated December 29 2023 regarding closure of trading window for dealing/ trading in shares of the Company it is hereby informed that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. till February 12 2024 (inclusive) for all the Designated Persons of the Company (including their Immediate Relatives). Intimation regarding appointment of secretarial auditor for the financial year 2023-24 Financial Result for the Quarter and year to date ended December 31st, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 read Schedule III and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Saturday, February 10, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
