|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Fixation of time, date and mode of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the 32nd AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. (IST) through video conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM). Intimation of Book Closure and Record Date Intimation of cut-off Date i.e. 17th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation , we are enclosing herewith summary of the proceeding of 32nd AGM of the company held on Tuesday September 24 , 2024 through VC (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2024)
