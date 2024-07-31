|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|0.6
|6
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.50 per equity share (i.e. @ 60/o) having face value of Rs. 10/- for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting [AGM). The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, shall be paid/ dispatched within the prescribed time after the conclusion of the AGM. Board meeting held on 31/07/2024 has decided the book closure date (18/07/2024 to 24/07/2024) and Record date (17/09/2024) and cut-off date (17/09/2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
