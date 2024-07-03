iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 Share Price

1,289
(-0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:52 PM

  • Open1,292.42
  • Day's High1,292.43
  • 52 Wk High1,316.65
  • Prev. Close1,290.12
  • Day's Low1,286.53
  • 52 Wk Low 1,177.99
  • Turnover (lac)40.48
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1,000
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,200.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Sector

ETF

Open

1,292.42

Prev. Close

1,290.12

Turnover(Lac.)

40.48

Day's High

1,292.43

Day's Low

1,286.53

52 Week's High

1,316.65

52 Week's Low

1,177.99

Book Value

0

Face Value

1,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,200.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Share Price

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 share price today?

The Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1289 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 is ₹14200.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 is 0 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 is ₹1177.99 and ₹1316.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031?

Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.07%, 3 Years at 6.41%, 1 Year at 9.27%, 6 Month at 4.58%, 3 Month at 1.31% and 1 Month at 0.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

