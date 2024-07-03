Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹1,292.42
Prev. Close₹1,290.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.48
Day's High₹1,292.43
Day's Low₹1,286.53
52 Week's High₹1,316.65
52 Week's Low₹1,177.99
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,200.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1289 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 is ₹14200.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 is 0 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031 is ₹1177.99 and ₹1316.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Bond ETF - April 2031's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.07%, 3 Years at 6.41%, 1 Year at 9.27%, 6 Month at 4.58%, 3 Month at 1.31% and 1 Month at 0.41%.
