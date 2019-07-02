iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

898
(-0.93%)
Jul 2, 2019|03:49:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

139.38

137.98

127.31

126.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,859.37

2,308.76

1,255.68

920.16

Net Worth

2,998.75

2,446.74

1,382.99

1,046.46

Minority Interest

Debt

7,616.66

7,125.08

5,129.69

3,279.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10,615.41

9,571.82

6,512.68

4,326.3

Fixed Assets

21.74

22.08

16.45

10.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7,404.15

5,535.16

4,344.14

2,557.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

11.37

10.93

6.37

3.42

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

8,308.07

6,369.98

4,978.8

2,926.95

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-915.29

-845.75

-641.03

-372.43

Cash

2,046.45

2,806.37

1,766.28

1,536.77

Total Assets

9,472.54

8,363.81

6,127.07

4,105.11

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged

