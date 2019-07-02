Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
139.38
137.98
127.31
126.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,859.37
2,308.76
1,255.68
920.16
Net Worth
2,998.75
2,446.74
1,382.99
1,046.46
Minority Interest
Debt
7,616.66
7,125.08
5,129.69
3,279.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10,615.41
9,571.82
6,512.68
4,326.3
Fixed Assets
21.74
22.08
16.45
10.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7,404.15
5,535.16
4,344.14
2,557.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
11.37
10.93
6.37
3.42
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
8,308.07
6,369.98
4,978.8
2,926.95
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-915.29
-845.75
-641.03
-372.43
Cash
2,046.45
2,806.37
1,766.28
1,536.77
Total Assets
9,472.54
8,363.81
6,127.07
4,105.11
