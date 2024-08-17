iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged Share Price

898
(-0.93%)
Jul 2, 2019|03:49:59 PM

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

915

Prev. Close

906.4

Turnover(Lac.)

80,829.18

Day's High

918.2

Day's Low

894.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,594.17

P/E

12.79

EPS

70.2

Divi. Yield

0

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd(Merged)) NEWS AND UPDATE

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd(Merged)) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:17 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.57%

Foreign: 1.57%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 84.99%

Institutions: 84.99%

Non-Institutions: 13.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

139.38

137.98

127.31

126.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,859.37

2,308.76

1,255.68

920.16

Net Worth

2,998.75

2,446.74

1,382.99

1,046.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

922.04

2,385.32

1,974.48

2,055.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

P H Ravikumar

Independent Director

Tarun Khanna

Independent Director

G T Woolley

Managing Director & CEO

M R Rao

Company Secretary

Rajendra Patil

Independent Director

S Balachandran

Independent Director

Punita Kumar Sinha

Nominee (SIDBI)

K G Alai

Independent Director

Rajender Mohan Malla

Director

Ashish Lakhanpal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged

Summary

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (formerly known as SKS Microfinance Ltd) is the largest NBFC-MFI in India by Gross Loan Portfolio (as per MFIN March 2018 Report) and the first MFI to be publicly listed in India. The company is primarily engaged in providing microfinance to households belonging to Economically Weaker Section of India. The company focuses its operations in 16 states (excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) in India, and has 1,567 branches and 16,021 employees, as on March 31, 2018.The core business of the company is to provide small value unsecured loans and certain other basic financial services to its members (Women from economically weaker section households who are clients of the company are classified as Members, and those Members whose loans are outstanding are classified as Borrowers). The Members are predominantly located in rural areas in India, and the company extends loans to them mainly for use in small businesses or for other income-generating activities and not for personal consumption. In addition to its core business of providing micro-credit, the company uses its distribution channel to provide certain other financial products and services that its Members may need. The company offers loans for the purchase of products which help its borrowers to enhance their productivity such as mobile phones, solar lamps, sewing machines and bicycles, among other products. The company also operates a number of pilot programs that may be gradually converted in
