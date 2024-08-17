Summary

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (formerly known as SKS Microfinance Ltd) is the largest NBFC-MFI in India by Gross Loan Portfolio (as per MFIN March 2018 Report) and the first MFI to be publicly listed in India. The company is primarily engaged in providing microfinance to households belonging to Economically Weaker Section of India. The company focuses its operations in 16 states (excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) in India, and has 1,567 branches and 16,021 employees, as on March 31, 2018.The core business of the company is to provide small value unsecured loans and certain other basic financial services to its members (Women from economically weaker section households who are clients of the company are classified as Members, and those Members whose loans are outstanding are classified as Borrowers). The Members are predominantly located in rural areas in India, and the company extends loans to them mainly for use in small businesses or for other income-generating activities and not for personal consumption. In addition to its core business of providing micro-credit, the company uses its distribution channel to provide certain other financial products and services that its Members may need. The company offers loans for the purchase of products which help its borrowers to enhance their productivity such as mobile phones, solar lamps, sewing machines and bicycles, among other products. The company also operates a number of pilot programs that may be gradually converted in

Read More