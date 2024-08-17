Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹915
Prev. Close₹906.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹80,829.18
Day's High₹918.2
Day's Low₹894.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,594.17
P/E12.79
EPS70.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
139.38
137.98
127.31
126.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,859.37
2,308.76
1,255.68
920.16
Net Worth
2,998.75
2,446.74
1,382.99
1,046.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
922.04
2,385.32
1,974.48
2,055.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
P H Ravikumar
Independent Director
Tarun Khanna
Independent Director
G T Woolley
Managing Director & CEO
M R Rao
Company Secretary
Rajendra Patil
Independent Director
S Balachandran
Independent Director
Punita Kumar Sinha
Nominee (SIDBI)
K G Alai
Independent Director
Rajender Mohan Malla
Director
Ashish Lakhanpal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged
Summary
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (formerly known as SKS Microfinance Ltd) is the largest NBFC-MFI in India by Gross Loan Portfolio (as per MFIN March 2018 Report) and the first MFI to be publicly listed in India. The company is primarily engaged in providing microfinance to households belonging to Economically Weaker Section of India. The company focuses its operations in 16 states (excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) in India, and has 1,567 branches and 16,021 employees, as on March 31, 2018.The core business of the company is to provide small value unsecured loans and certain other basic financial services to its members (Women from economically weaker section households who are clients of the company are classified as Members, and those Members whose loans are outstanding are classified as Borrowers). The Members are predominantly located in rural areas in India, and the company extends loans to them mainly for use in small businesses or for other income-generating activities and not for personal consumption. In addition to its core business of providing micro-credit, the company uses its distribution channel to provide certain other financial products and services that its Members may need. The company offers loans for the purchase of products which help its borrowers to enhance their productivity such as mobile phones, solar lamps, sewing machines and bicycles, among other products. The company also operates a number of pilot programs that may be gradually converted in
