Dear Members,

Your Board of Directors (the "Board") takes pleasure in presenting the Fifteenth Annual Report of Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (the "Company") together with the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2018.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

The financial performance of the Company is summarized below:

FY 2018 FY 2017 Change (%) Total revenue (Rs. in crore) 2,102.0 1,727.9 21.7% Less: Total expenditure (Rs. in crore) 1,647.2 1,535.1 7.3% Profit Before Tax (Rs. in crore) 454.8 192.8 135.8% Profit After Tax (Rs. in crore) 455.5 289.7 57.2% Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Rs.) 32.9 21.8 50.7% Diluted EPS (Rs.) 32.6 21.6 51.1%

The operational highlights of the Company are summarized below:

Year ended March 31 2018 2017 Change (%) Number of branches 1,567 1,399 12.0 Number of members (in lakh) 72.7 67.0 8.5 Number of employees 16,021 14,775 8.6 Amount disbursed (Rs. in crore) 18,472 14,666.9 25.9 Gross loan portfolio (Rs. in crore) 12,594.4 9,149.6 37.6 Gross loan portfolio* -(Rs. in crore) 12,594.4 9,149.6 37.6

*outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Government of India demonetized Rs.500 and Rs.1000 bank notes effective November 9, 2016. This step was taken with a view to curb financing of terrorism through the proceeds of Fake Indian Currency

Notes and the use of such funds for subversive activities such as espionage, smuggling of arms, drugs and other contrabands into India and to eliminate menace of black money. However, this has severely affected the growth and collection of all MFIs (including the Company) for almost six months.

As per the Companys provisioning policy for portfolio loans, the Company was constrained to make provision of Rs.308.4 crore (in addition to the standard provision of Rs.71.8 crore) and consequently the Company had posted a loss of Rs.234.9 crore for the fourth quarter of FY17 and a profit of Rs. 289.7 Crore for FY17. Further, the Company was constrained to make provision of Rs.151.9 crore and consequently posted a loss of Rs.37 crore for the first quarter of FY18.

In view of the Companys unique operating model of extending small ticket size loan to joint liability group repayable on weekly instalment and various other initiatives undertaken by the Company which included cashless disbursement, credit discipline / controlled disbursement, the Companys operations started to move towards to normalcy in Q1-FY18 and the Company reported PAT Rs.119.4 crore, Rs.162.6 crore and Rs.210.5 crore in the second, third and fourth quarters of FY18 respectively. Further, the Company reported a PAT of Rs.455.5 crore for FY18 as compared to a PAT of Rs.289.7 crore for FY17.

CAPITAL INFUSION

During the year, the Company has allotted 13,39,842 equity shares arising out of the exercise of employees stock options granted to the employees and directors of the Company.

Post allotment of equity shares as aforesaid, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands at Rs. 139,32,11,400 (Rupees One Hundred Thirty Nine Crore Thirty Two Lakh Eleven Thousand Four Hundred only) comprising of 13,93,21,140 (Thirteen Crore Ninety Three Lakh Twenty One Thousand One Hundred Forty) equity shares of Rs.10 each as on March 31, 2018. The Companys

Capital Adequacy Ratio (‘CAR) as at March 31, 2018 was 33.2 % well in excess of the mandated 15% and the net worth of the Company as at March 31, 2018 was Rs.2,998.8 crore.

During the year, the Company has not raised capital in any other manner.

During the year, the Company has redeemed the following Debentures.

- 11.48% Series 1 secured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures of face value Rs.10 lakh each aggregating to Rs.100 crore (1,000 Debentures) on April 28, 2017;and

- 11.48% Series 2 secured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures of face value Rs.10 lakh each aggregating to Rs. 50 crore (500 Debentures) on April 28, 2017 and remaining Rs.50 crore (500 Debentures) on October 31, 2017.

Further, the Company has redeemed the following balance debentures on May 15, 2018:-

- 11.95% Series 3 secured, non- cumulative, redeemable, taxable,listed, rated non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 100 crore (1,000 debentures); and

- 11.95% Series 4 secured, non- cumulative, redeemable, taxable,listed, rated non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 100 crore (1,000 debentures)

RESOURCE MOBILISATION

During the year under review, the Company continued to diversify its sources of funds and raised a sum of Rs.9,977.2 crore by way of short-term loans, long-term loans and commercial papers, which was 44.6% higher as compared to Rs.6,900.2 crore raised during FY17.

The Companys weighted average cost of borrowing including processing fees (on Balance sheet daily average) reduced to 9.8% in FY18 from 10.9% in FY 17. This reduction was mainly driven by sustained turnaround and diversification of sources of funding. In line with the Companys policy of passing on the cost advantages accruing from economies of scale, operational efficiency and reduction in the cost of borrowing to its borrowers, the rate of interest charged by the Company, which is one of the lowest rate among the private sector Non-Banking Financial Company - Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs), on its core Income Generating Loans (IGL) remained the same effective since December, 2015.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had 72.7 lakh Members including 61.9 lakh Borrowers spread across 1,434 branches (all branches in states other than Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) in India, with a gross loan portfolio of Rs. 12,594.4 crore as compared to Rs. 9,149.6 crore in FY17.

Please refer Management Discussion and Analysis Report for more information on the Companys Business Overview.

DIVIDEND

As on March 31, 2018, the Company has unabsorbed losses to the extent of Rs. 303.23 crore and in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013(CA 2013), Company can declare dividend only after setting of the unabsorbed losses fully against the Profit earned by the Company. In order to conserve the resources Company to meet its business requirements, the Company has not declared dividend in FY18.

COMPOSITE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN THE COMPANY AND INDUSIND BANK LIMITED:

The Board, after evaluating several options for the organic and inorganic growth of the Company had approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement ("Scheme") between the Company, IndusInd Bank Limited ("Bank") and the wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank (under process of incorporation as on the date of this report) ("Subsidiary") and their respective shareholders and creditors under Section 230-232 of the CA 2013, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals on October 14, 2017. The Scheme provides for the voluntary amalgamation of the Company with the Bank and dissolution of the Company without winding up and the consequent issuance of equity shares of the Bank to the shareholders of the Company. The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation of Company with the Bank shall be 639 (six hundred thirty nine) equity shares of the Bank for every 1,000 (one thousand) equity shares of Company.

Pursuant to the Scheme after the amalgamation, the business correspondent activities of the Company shall be transferred to the Bank and then as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, from the Bank to the Subsidiary in exchange for the equity shares of the Subsidiary to the Bank.

In this regard, as on date of this report, the amalgamation has been approved by the Competition Commission of India on December 19, 2017 and no objection has been issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the BSE Limited on March 13, 2018, June 1, 2018 and June 4, 2018 respectively.

The Scheme remains subject to the receipt of approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, the respective shareholders and creditors of the Company and the Bank.

The amalgamation will provide the following benefits to the amalgamated entity and its stakeholdes:

1. Combined business would create meaningful value for all stakeholders through increased scale, wider product diversification, lower funding cost, stronger balance sheet and ability to synergies across revenue opportunities, operating efficiencies and underwriting efficiencies

2. Materially realizable synergies for the benefit of a large common shareholder base and stable market perception.

3. Access to a growing customer base and outlets to increase opportunities of various main-stream banking products to financially underserved customers in rural India.

4. Deeper reach in low income segment and increased access for the combined customer base to the Banks wide array of products and services.

5. Alignment of the mission objectives of both entities on increased financial inclusion.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

During the year under review, no change took place in the composition of the Board, except appointment of Mr. Ashish Lakhanpal as a Director by the members at the 14th AGM held on July 7, 2017.

Directors Retiring by Rotation

In terms of provisions of Section 152 of the CA 2013, Mr. Ashish Lakhanpal, Non-Executive Director shall retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, offered himself for reappointment.

Declaration of Independence

The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the CA 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations").

Key Managerial Personnel

As on date of the report, Mr. M. R. Rao, Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Ashish Damani, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Rajendra Patil, Sr. EVP Legal & Company Secretary of the Company are the Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") of the Company.

During the year under review, Mr. K. V. Rao, Chief Operating Officer, the Company and was relieved effective January 31, 2018.

Details of subsidiary, associate and joint venture of the company:

The Company doesnt have any subsidiary, associate and joint venture.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3)(c) of the CA 2013 with respect to Directors

Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

1. in the preparation of the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2018, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

2. the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently, and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018 and of the profit of the Company for the year under review;

3. the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the CA 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. the Directors had prepared annual accounts of the Company on a ‘going concern basis;

5. the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

6. the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provision of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

POLICY FOR SELECTION AND APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Policy for Selection and Appointment of Directors

In compliance with the provisions of the CA 2013 and SEBI LODR Regulations, the Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC"), had adopted the Policy for Selection and Appointment of Directors in the year 2015.

The aforesaid Policy provides a framework to ensure that suitable and efficient succession plans are in place for appointment of Directors on the Board so as to maintain an appropriate balance of skills and experience within the Board. The Policy also provides for selection criteria for appointment of directors, viz. educational and professional background, general understanding of the Companys business dynamics, global business and social perspective, personal achievements, Board diversity and payment of remuneration to the directors of the Company.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The details of the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company held during the year are mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report which is provided separately in this Annual Report.

AUDITORS

(a) Statutory Auditors

At the Fourteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 7, 2017, the members approved the appointment of BSR & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN : 116231W / W-100024) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five continuous years i.e. from the conclusion of Fourteenth Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Nineteenth Annual

General Meeting of the Company subject to ratification by the members of the Company at every annual general meeting till the term of their appointment.

As per the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, the proposal for ratification of appointment of BSR & Associates LLP as Statutory Auditors of the

Company is being included in the notice of the ensuing AGM for your approval.

(b) Secretarial Auditors and Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to Section 204 of the CA 2013, the Company had appointed BS & Company, Company Secretaries LLP, as its secretarial auditors to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for FY18.

The Report of Secretarial Auditor for FY18 is annexed herewith as Annexure - I to Directors Report.

There are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remark made by the Auditors in their reports, save and except disclaimer made by them in discharge of their professional obligation.

DETAILS OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, the Internal Auditors and the Secretarial Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as required under Section 143(12) of the CA 2013.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS OR GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to the clarification dated February 13, 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Section 186(11) of the CA 2013, the provision of Section 134 (3)(g) of the CA 2013 requiring disclosure of particulars of the loans given, investments made or guarantees given or securities provided is not applicable to the Company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with Related Parties as defined under the

Regulations during the year under review were in the ordinary course of business and at an arms length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the CA 2013.

Details of the related party transactions, which are exempted according to a proviso to Section 188 of the CA 2013, during FY18 are disclosed in Note 27 of the financial statements.

The policy on Related Party Transactions, as approved by the Board, is displayed on the website of the

Company at http://www.bfil.co.in/wp-content/themes/sks/public/downloads/SKS-Related%20Party%20 Transaction%20Policy-Version%201-October%2029%202014.pdf

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year, the Company has transferred an amount of Rs.91.1 crore to Statutory Reserve as required (20% of Profit after tax) under Section 45-IC of RBI Act, 1934.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the has occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company i.e. March 31, 2018 and the date of the Directors Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO UNDER SECTION 134(3)(m) OF THE CA 2013

The provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the CA 2013 relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption do not apply to the Company. The Company has, however, used information technology extensively in its operations.

Detailed information on usage of information technology is provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is provided separately in this Annual Report

During the year under review, the Companys earning and outgo in foreign exchange earning was Nil and Rs.0.54 crore respectively. In connection with the foreign exchange outgo, you are also advised to refer Note 32 of the financial statements for FY18.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

A statement on formal evaluation of the Board is mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report which is provided separately in this Annual Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of the Company has adopted the Risk Management Policy based on the recommendation of the Risk Management Committee in order to assess, monitor and manage risk throughout the Company.

Risk is an integral part of the Companys business, and sound risk management is critical to the success of the organization.

Detailed information on risk management is provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is provided separately in this Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

In compliance with Section 135 of the CA 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014, the Company has established the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee) in the year 2014 and the composition and function thereof are mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Board adopted the CSR Policy, formulated and recommended by the CSR Committee, and the same is available on the Companys website.

During FY18, the Company has pursued three (3) CSR Projects viz. Drishti, Sanjeevani and Mental Health awareness programme, details thereof are given Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Activities which is annexed herewith as Annexure - II to the Directors Report.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators, Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

(PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has a policy against sexual harassment and a formal process for dealing with complaints of harassment or discrimination. The Company seeks to ensure that all such complaints are resolved within defined timelines. During FY18, the Company has received 15 complaints, of these 12 complaints have been resolved and 3 complaint were pending as on March 31, 2018. The Company has conducted 27 workshops/ awareness programs on prevention of sexual harassment.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has adequate internal controls and processes in place with respect to its operations, which provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of the preparation of financial statements and financial reporting as also functioning of other operations. These controls and processes are driven through various policies and procedures.

Detailed information on Internal Financial Controls is provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has adopted the Whistle-blower Policy, and details of the same are explained in the Corporate Governance Report. The Policy is also available on the Companys website.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the CA 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, have been annexed herewith as Annexure III to the Directors Report.

The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in a separate annexure forming part of the Directors Report. In terms of Section 136 of the CA 2013, the Directors Report and the Accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid annexure and the same is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company. A copy of the statement may be obtained by the Members, by writing to the Company Secretary of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is presented separately in this Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has adopted best corporate practices, and is committed to conducting its business in accordance with the applicable laws, rules and regulations. The Company follows the highest standards of business ethics. A report on Corporate Governance (forming part of Directors Report) is provided separately in this Annual Report. During the year under review, the Corporate Governance Rating of the Company was upgraded from CGR2 to CGR2+ by ICRA Limited which implies that, in ICRAs current opinion, the rated company has adopted and follows such practices, conventions and codes as would provide its financial stakeholders a high level of assurance on the quality of corporate governance. The ‘+ sign suffixed to the rating symbol indicates a relatively higher standing within the category. The Compliance Certificate from BS & Company, Company Secretaries LLP regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance under the SEBI LODR Regulations for FY18 is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report which is provided separately in the Annual Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility Report for the year under review has been annexed as Annexure - IV to the Directors Report.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLAN (ESOP) AND EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE SCHEME (ESPS)

Presently, stock options have been granted or shares have been issued under the following scheme/ plans :

A. SKS Microfinance Employee Share Purchase Scheme 2007 ("ESPS 2007")

B. SKS Microfinance Employee Stock Option Plan 2008 (Independent Directors) ("ESOP 2008 (ID)")

C. SKS Microfinance Employee Stock Option Plan 2008 ("ESOP 2008")

D. SKS Microfinance Employee Stock Option Plan 2009 ("ESOP 2009")

E. SKS Microfinance Employee Stock Option Plan 2010 ("ESOP 2010")

F. Bharat Financial Inclusion Employee Stock Option Plan 2011 ("ESOP 2011")

The disclosures with respect to each of the above-mentioned scheme/plans, as required by the

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, is displayed on the Companys website http://www.bfil.co.in.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 134 (3)(a) and Section 92 (3) of the CA 2013, read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an extract of the Annual Return as at March 31, 2018 in form MGT 9 has been annexed as Annexure - V to the Directors Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their deep and sincere gratitude to the Sangam Members for their confidence and patronage, as well as to the Reserve Bank of India, the Government of India and Regulatory Authorities for their cooperation, support and guidance. Your Directors would like to express a profound sense of appreciation for the commitment shown by the employees in supporting the Company in its endeavor of becoming one of the leading microfinance institutions of the country. Your Directors would also like to express their gratitude to the members, bankers and other stakeholders for their trust and support.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors