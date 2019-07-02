iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

898
(-0.93%)
Jul 2, 2019|03:49:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

1.57%

1.57%

1.57%

0%

1.58%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

1.58%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

84.99%

87.42%

87.78%

85.8%

85.48%

Non-Institutions

13.42%

10.99%

10.62%

12.6%

12.91%

Total Non-Promoter

98.42%

98.42%

98.4%

98.4%

98.4%

Custodian

0%

0%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.57%

Foreign: 1.57%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 84.99%

Institutions: 84.99%

Non-Institutions: 13.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.