Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.55
(4.96%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Bharat Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.37

-0.33

0.03

0.06

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.45

-0.13

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.09

0.16

-0.03

-0.05

Working capital

0.96

1.92

-0.57

-1.73

Other operating items

Operating

0.73

1.29

-0.69

-1.83

Capital expenditure

0.67

7.18

-7.19

0.1

Free cash flow

1.4

8.47

-7.88

-1.72

Equity raised

-10.35

-9.45

-9.46

-9.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.84

14.55

10.65

11.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.88

13.57

-6.7

-0.19

