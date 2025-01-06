iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

14.12

8.77

8.07

8.05

yoy growth (%)

60.91

8.66

0.26

3.45

Raw materials

-9.57

-5.75

-5.67

-4.82

As % of sales

67.76

65.51

70.26

59.89

Employee costs

-0.99

-1.1

-1.09

-1.26

As % of sales

7.04

12.62

13.53

15.65

Other costs

-1.86

-1.17

-0.78

-1.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.22

13.43

9.72

15.4

Operating profit

1.69

0.73

0.52

0.72

OPM

11.96

8.42

6.47

9.03

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.45

-0.13

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.84

-0.8

-0.66

-0.67

Other income

0.03

0.18

0.3

0.12

Profit before tax

0.37

-0.33

0.03

0.06

Taxes

-0.09

0.16

-0.03

-0.05

Tax rate

-26.02

-49.31

-90.17

-81.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.27

-0.17

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

-0.35

0

0

Net profit

0.27

-0.52

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-152.89

-15,571.63

-71.61

-89.83

NPM

1.96

-5.98

0.04

0.14

