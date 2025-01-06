Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
14.12
8.77
8.07
8.05
yoy growth (%)
60.91
8.66
0.26
3.45
Raw materials
-9.57
-5.75
-5.67
-4.82
As % of sales
67.76
65.51
70.26
59.89
Employee costs
-0.99
-1.1
-1.09
-1.26
As % of sales
7.04
12.62
13.53
15.65
Other costs
-1.86
-1.17
-0.78
-1.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.22
13.43
9.72
15.4
Operating profit
1.69
0.73
0.52
0.72
OPM
11.96
8.42
6.47
9.03
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.45
-0.13
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.84
-0.8
-0.66
-0.67
Other income
0.03
0.18
0.3
0.12
Profit before tax
0.37
-0.33
0.03
0.06
Taxes
-0.09
0.16
-0.03
-0.05
Tax rate
-26.02
-49.31
-90.17
-81.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.27
-0.17
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
-0.35
0
0
Net profit
0.27
-0.52
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-152.89
-15,571.63
-71.61
-89.83
NPM
1.96
-5.98
0.04
0.14
