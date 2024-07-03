iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Share Price

13.55
(4.96%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.55
  • Day's High13.55
  • 52 Wk High13.55
  • Prev. Close12.91
  • Day's Low13.55
  • 52 Wk Low 6.94
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E58.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.28
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

13.55

Prev. Close

12.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

13.55

Day's Low

13.55

52 Week's High

13.55

52 Week's Low

6.94

Book Value

3.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.94

P/E

58.91

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.86%

Institutions: 0.86%

Non-Institutions: 48.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.86

5.86

5.86

5.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.01

-4.15

-4.34

-4.45

Net Worth

1.85

1.71

1.52

1.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

14.12

8.77

8.07

8.05

yoy growth (%)

60.91

8.66

0.26

3.45

Raw materials

-9.57

-5.75

-5.67

-4.82

As % of sales

67.76

65.51

70.26

59.89

Employee costs

-0.99

-1.1

-1.09

-1.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.37

-0.33

0.03

0.06

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.45

-0.13

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.09

0.16

-0.03

-0.05

Working capital

0.96

1.92

-0.57

-1.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.91

8.66

0.26

3.45

Op profit growth

128.47

41.42

-28.16

25.8

EBIT growth

162.29

-33.41

-4.83

17.46

Net profit growth

-152.89

-15,571.63

-71.61

-89.83

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,505.3

141.861,64,976.43720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

33.41

52.217,025.9683.461.081,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

159.15

27.5315,466.33175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

530.2

19.315,332.05219.640.752,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,019.9

5.5812,305.9626.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajeet Kumar Bhandari.

Whole Time Director & CFO

Anil Bhandari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shikha Bhandari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sivaraman Uthayakumar

Director

Krishna Kumar Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shiv Ratan Jhawar

Director

Veena Bhandari

Independent Director

S Janarthanam Udayakumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd

Summary

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Limited was incorporated on 21 December 1990 in Tamil Nadu . Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Industrial fabrics-Cotton canvas fabrics, chemically treated canvas and common proof tarpaulins. It can be used as a covering above or in front to give shelter from the sun. It can also be used as industrial belting or as a conveyor. India, being one of the countries where manpower and resources are sufficient, can cater to a large segment of the international market in industrial fabrics. The industrial fabrics like canvas and tarpaulins are consumed in bulk quantities in all user sectors like truck covers, for military use, warehousing, tents, fancy bags etc.The Companys new factory has started commercial production at Tada, Andhra Pradesh with effect from April, 2017.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd is ₹7.94 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd is 58.91 and 4.13 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd is ₹6.94 and ₹13.55 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd?

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.48%, 3 Years at 30.91%, 1 Year at 104.99%, 6 Month at 32.84%, 3 Month at 20.87% and 1 Month at 15.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.58 %
Institutions - 0.87 %
Public - 48.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.