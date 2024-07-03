Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹13.55
Prev. Close₹12.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹13.55
Day's Low₹13.55
52 Week's High₹13.55
52 Week's Low₹6.94
Book Value₹3.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.94
P/E58.91
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.86
5.86
5.86
5.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.01
-4.15
-4.34
-4.45
Net Worth
1.85
1.71
1.52
1.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
14.12
8.77
8.07
8.05
yoy growth (%)
60.91
8.66
0.26
3.45
Raw materials
-9.57
-5.75
-5.67
-4.82
As % of sales
67.76
65.51
70.26
59.89
Employee costs
-0.99
-1.1
-1.09
-1.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.37
-0.33
0.03
0.06
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.45
-0.13
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.09
0.16
-0.03
-0.05
Working capital
0.96
1.92
-0.57
-1.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.91
8.66
0.26
3.45
Op profit growth
128.47
41.42
-28.16
25.8
EBIT growth
162.29
-33.41
-4.83
17.46
Net profit growth
-152.89
-15,571.63
-71.61
-89.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,505.3
|141.86
|1,64,976.43
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
33.41
|52.2
|17,025.96
|83.46
|1.08
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
159.15
|27.53
|15,466.33
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
530.2
|19.3
|15,332.05
|219.64
|0.75
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,019.9
|5.58
|12,305.96
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajeet Kumar Bhandari.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Anil Bhandari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shikha Bhandari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sivaraman Uthayakumar
Director
Krishna Kumar Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shiv Ratan Jhawar
Director
Veena Bhandari
Independent Director
S Janarthanam Udayakumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd
Summary
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Limited was incorporated on 21 December 1990 in Tamil Nadu . Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Industrial fabrics-Cotton canvas fabrics, chemically treated canvas and common proof tarpaulins. It can be used as a covering above or in front to give shelter from the sun. It can also be used as industrial belting or as a conveyor. India, being one of the countries where manpower and resources are sufficient, can cater to a large segment of the international market in industrial fabrics. The industrial fabrics like canvas and tarpaulins are consumed in bulk quantities in all user sectors like truck covers, for military use, warehousing, tents, fancy bags etc.The Companys new factory has started commercial production at Tada, Andhra Pradesh with effect from April, 2017.
Read More
The Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd is ₹7.94 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd is 58.91 and 4.13 as of 25 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd is ₹6.94 and ₹13.55 as of 25 Nov ‘24
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.48%, 3 Years at 30.91%, 1 Year at 104.99%, 6 Month at 32.84%, 3 Month at 20.87% and 1 Month at 15.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.