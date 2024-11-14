Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

BHARAT TEXTILES & PROOFING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 14th November, 2024 inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors have approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024(Copy of results enclosed herewith as Annexure-1). 2. Auditors Report on the above Standalone Financial Results. (Copy enclosed herewith as Annexure-2). We also wish to bring to the notice of the exchange that the Board Meeting was commenced at 04:45 PM and concluded at 05:15 PM This is for your kind information and record.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

BHARAT TEXTILES & PROOFING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we hereby intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 13th August, 2024 inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors have approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (Copy of results enclosed herewith as Annexure-1). 2. Auditors Report on the above Standalone Financial Results. (Copy enclosed herewith as Annexure-2). We also wish to bring to the notice of the exchange that the Board Meeting was commenced at 05:00 PM and concluded at 05:30 PM This is for your kind information and record.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

BHARAT TEXTILES & PROOFING INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we hereby intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 30th May, 2024 inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors have approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (Copy of results enclosed herewith as Annexure-1). 2. Auditors Report on the above Standalone Financial Results. (Copy enclosed herewith as Annexure-2). We also wish to bring to the notice of the exchange that the Board Meeting was commenced at 05:00 PM and concluded at 05:30 PM This is for your kind information and record. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024, have considered and approved the following: 1. Upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors have approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (Copy of results enclosed herewith as Annexure-1) 2. Auditors report on the above Standalone Financial Results. (Copy of results enclosed herewith as Annexure-2) We hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued their audit report with unmodified opinion. This is for your kind information and record.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024