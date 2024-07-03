Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Summary

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Limited was incorporated on 21 December 1990 in Tamil Nadu . Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Industrial fabrics-Cotton canvas fabrics, chemically treated canvas and common proof tarpaulins. It can be used as a covering above or in front to give shelter from the sun. It can also be used as industrial belting or as a conveyor. India, being one of the countries where manpower and resources are sufficient, can cater to a large segment of the international market in industrial fabrics. The industrial fabrics like canvas and tarpaulins are consumed in bulk quantities in all user sectors like truck covers, for military use, warehousing, tents, fancy bags etc.The Companys new factory has started commercial production at Tada, Andhra Pradesh with effect from April, 2017.