BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.62

3.21

0.02

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.89

11.36

3.34

-0.5

Net Worth

37.51

14.57

3.36

-0.49

Minority Interest

Debt

1.34

4.14

1.53

2.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.85

18.71

4.89

1.93

Fixed Assets

2.31

1

0.47

0.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.8

0.51

0.35

0

Networking Capital

29.46

16.36

2.49

1.49

Inventories

14.93

2.54

0.02

1.22

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.17

10.7

2.58

0.39

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.52

4.98

0.15

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.95

-0.73

-0.07

-0.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.21

-1.13

-0.19

-0.12

Cash

6.29

0.85

1.58

0.07

Total Assets

38.86

18.72

4.89

1.94

