BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.62
3.21
0.02
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.89
11.36
3.34
-0.5
Net Worth
37.51
14.57
3.36
-0.49
Minority Interest
Debt
1.34
4.14
1.53
2.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.85
18.71
4.89
1.93
Fixed Assets
2.31
1
0.47
0.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.8
0.51
0.35
0
Networking Capital
29.46
16.36
2.49
1.49
Inventories
14.93
2.54
0.02
1.22
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.17
10.7
2.58
0.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.52
4.98
0.15
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.95
-0.73
-0.07
-0.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.21
-1.13
-0.19
-0.12
Cash
6.29
0.85
1.58
0.07
Total Assets
38.86
18.72
4.89
1.94
No Record Found
